Week of October 23

There are lots of events happening in Barnsdall this week, as we close out the month of October.

The junior high football team played its last game of the season against Pawnee on Monday. The boys will now start practice to begin the athletic seasons of basketball and wrestling. These two sports will have their first game or match at the end of November.

Saturday is a busy day in Barnsdall. There have been twenty-one tables reserved for the annual Barnsdall Citizen Craft Fair. The fair will consist of fall and Christmas crafts, antiques and collectibles to purchase. Steve Overacker and friends will provide live entertainment. Sandra Cox will provide fall craft classes for a small fee to pay for the craft supplies.

The BCI will provide concessions for the event to include homemade cinnamon rolls and walking tacos. The fair is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the front yard of the Community Center. There is still time to reserve a table at no cost. Call 918-847-2371 to reserve one today.

The Barnsdall FFA Booster Club will also be meeting at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the high school in the Ag room to elect officers and discuss fundraising ideas for the school year. If you are interested in donating or becoming a member of the FFA Booster Club, contact Mr. Goodwin, FFA Advisor.

Barnsdall Schools is hosting a Family Literacy & Math Night on Tuesday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m. at the elementary school. All students and parents/guardians are encouraged to attend. The night will be filled with learning math and reading games along with informational sessions. Each participant will choose three 20-minute sessions they would like to participate in and learn more about. After the sessions, you will have time to shop at the book fair in the library and enjoy refreshments.

The Barnsdall Chamber of Commerce has started its annual membership drive this month. If you are interested in becoming a member, please contact the chamber at 918-847-2202.

Report cards for the nine-weeks were handed out last week to all students; however, parents and guardians can monitor grades weekly using the parent portal. Student grades are posted daily, so pleases check the parent portal (https://ok.wengage.com/barnsdall) to stay up to date on your child’s grades. The parent portal gives you access to grades, attendance and lunch balance. If you need help accessing the parent portal, please email Mrs. Farber at mfarber@barnsdallschools.org.

The Barnsdall High School football team has two more weeks of regular season football games. This week the football team travels to Tonkawa this Friday to play the Buccaneers at 7 p.m.