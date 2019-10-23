CENTENNIAL FOR ALLEN BROTHERS

Public event is Saturday afternoon

A public celebration of the 100-year anniversary of Allen Brothers Feed & Supply is scheduled from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Allen Brothers, 129 5th Street in Pawhuska. Make your plans to stop by and help mark the occasion.

SPOOK WALK

Help Works is offering this entertainment

Help Works, a Pawhuska non-profit that serves developmentally disabled adults, is offering a Spook Walk titled “Torment At 219” from 8-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights in October at the Help Works campus at 219 Lincoln Avenue. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children.

HELP WORKS AUCTION

Annual sale is Saturday evening

The Help Works Annual Auction is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Pawhuska Elks Lodge. Proceeds will help to support the Pawhuska non-profit that offers services to developmentally disabled adults. Music will begin at 5 p.m., dinner will be at 6 p.m. and the auction will begin at 7 p.m. A Christmas quilt, made by Jody Bracken, is to be raffled off during the auction. Dinner will be $5 for adults and $3 for children.

OSAGE COUNTY REPUBLICANS

GOP meeting set for Saturday morning

Party officials have announced an Osage County Republican Officials Townhall Meeting for 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Pawhuska Community Center, 520 Lynn Ave, Pawhuska.

RECEPTION FOR JUDGE KANE

Event is scheduled for Thursday

A reception for former Osage County District Judge M. John Kane IV, who is now a justice of the Oklahoma Supreme Court, is scheduled from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, in the third-floor courtroom of the Osage County Courthouse.

BARNSDALL FFA BOOSTERS

Club meeting slated for Saturday

The booster club for the newly founded Barnsdall Public Schools FFA chapter is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in the Ag room at Barnsdall High School. Jace Goodwin, agriculture teacher and faculty advisor for FFA, said those attending should bring a positive attitude and be ready for booster club officer elections and a discussion of fundraising. If you have questions, call Goodwin at 918-775-4022.

THE LODGE AT TAYLOR RANCH NEWS

A fall festival is planned for Saturday

Plan to stop by the Lodge at Taylor Ranch, 3-7 p.m. Oct. 26, for games, a live band, vendors, food, animals, hayride and more. Bring the family. Located at 22005 State Highway 99, Pawhuska.

ABSENTEE BALLOTS

Voters may apply for ballots for Nov. 12 Pawhuska election

Voters in Osage County who want to have absentee ballots mailed to them for the Nov. 12, 2019, City of Pawhuska Special Municipal & City of Tulsa Special Municipal Elections should apply now, County Election Board Secretary Kelly Chouteau said.

Although the County Election Board can accept applications for absentee ballots until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, Chouteau urged voters who want to vote by absentee ballot to apply early.

Absentee ballot application forms are available at the County Election Board office located at 630 Kihekah Ave., Pawhuska, Oklahoma. An online version of the form can be filled out and submitted electronically at: www.elections.ok.gov. A print form can also be downloaded at that address.

Voters who have requested an absentee ballot can track their ballot at http://www.ok.gov/elections/Voter_Info/Online_Voter_Tool/.

Ballots must be in the hands of County Election Board officials by 7 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.

Chouteau said any registered voter may vote by absentee ballot in any election in which he/she is eligible to vote. It is not necessary to give a reason for voting absentee.

“While anyone can vote absentee without giving a reason, the law still provides several excuses, and it is to the advantage of some voters to use one of them,” Chouteau said.

For more election-related information, call the Osage County Election Board at 918-287-3036, e-mail at OsageCounty@elections.ok.gov or visit www.elections.ok.gov or www.osage.okcounties.org

CHURCH SECURITY

Seminar scheduled for Nov. 16-17

The Oklahoma Church Security Association (OCSA) will host a Basic Church Security Seminar in Claremore on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, and Sunday afternoon, Nov. 17, 2019, at Calvary Free Will Baptist Church, 1921 Holly Rd, Claremore, Okla. 74017. This seminar is the first unit in a one-year church security volunteer training program offered by the OCSA.

This seminar is directed toward church security team and hospitality/greeter staff. Pastors and senior staff who wish to attend may opt out of the afternoon hands-on training. If a sufficient number of pastors request it, OCSA will provide separate executive briefings for pastors which provides more content concerning the need for church security, basic organizational and leadership principles and legal issues.

Only pastors or senior staff can enroll for the morning only session. Because of the hands-on nature of the instruction, enrollment is limited to 25 participants each in the two afternoon sessions. Local participants should enroll in the Sunday afternoon session to allow people who are travelling from out of town to attend the Saturday afternoon session and not have to spend the night.

Because of the nature of the material and training this is not a public event. Enrollment is by invitation only after submitting an application. You may apply by email to okbizlaw@cox.net or by telephoning 918-381-9792. Prior approval is required for all attendees. Enrollment will be closed 7 days before the seminar date and no “drop-ins” or last minute enrollments will be allowed. Public record background checks will be conducted on all prospective enrollees. The OCSA reserves the right to refuse enrollment. Attendees will be required to sign a complete release of legal liability. CLEET certified LEOs and Security personnel should notify OCSA in advance so that we can contact CLEET about possible Continuing Education Credits.

There will be no charge for the seminar but a love offering will be taken to help defray the expenses of the instructors. The OCSA does not sell or promote books, DVDs, so-called “church security kits” or any other such material.

The Oklahoma Church Security Association is an unincorporated association of retired military and law enforcement veterans. OCSA board members and instructors must be veterans of a combat arms or military police branch of the U.S. military or have served as an armed law enforcement officer.