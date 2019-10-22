NORMAN — It’s certainly no secret. Brunch kickoffs aren’t very popular with a sizable number of Oklahoma fans and Norman merchants.

Last Saturday’s 52-14 shelling of West Virginia was OU’s fourth consecutive 11 a.m. kickoff. That string will continue Saturday at Kansas State.

But for Shawnee High School product and stellar Sooner center Creed Humphrey, the early-morning starts aren’t that big a deal.

“I don’t mind waking up early. Once you get there, I actually like it.”

Humphrey, bulwark of a Sooner line which helped produce 197 yards rushing against the Mountaineers on 38 carries, a 5.2-yard average, also believes the Sooners are still making strides week-by-week.

“We’re not even close to our peak,” Humphrey said.

Scary words indeed for upcoming defenses, considering OU entered the West Virginia matchup averaging a nation-leading 621 offensive yards per game and was the nation’s only team with at least 19 rushing touchdowns (19) and at least 19 passing touchdowns (20).

“We’re not satisfied with what we’ve done so far,” Humphrey said. “I don’t think anyone around here thinks they have everything figured out. Everybody still believes we can do everything better.”

It was quite a football weekend for the 6-foot-5, 315-pound redshirt sophomore. Shawnee stunned Muskogee 32-29 Thursday night. “I saw that. It was exciting,” Humphrey said. “I like to keep up with the coaches. I text them, and they text me. I was really happy for coach Brown because it was his 200th career win. He’s a great coach and person.”

Other Notes

• The Sooners have scored at least one touchdown in 26 of 28 quarters in their 7-0 start. The exceptions were the second quarter against Texas and fourth quarter last Saturday. In both instances, OU posted a field goal.

• Over the last 16 games, OU has produced at least 34 points. Florida State achieved a 16-game feat from 2013-14. Oregon tallied at least 34 points in 23 consecutive games from 2011-12.

• OU’s rushing defense, which ranked 51st nationally (140.5), limited West Virginia to 51 yards on 30 attempts, a 1.7-yard average.

• After struggling in the red zone against the Longhorns, OU recorded four touchdowns and a field goal in six Saturday opportunities.

• Punter Reeves Mundschau, a redshirt sophomore from New Braunfels, Texas, averaged 49.5 yards on four kicks, including a towering 59-yarder.

• Members of Oklahoma’s 1994 national championship baseball team were honored during the game.

• Oklahoma will take a 4-0 conference mark to Kansas State, which is 4-2 overall and 1-2 in the Big 12 after whipping visiting TCU 24-17. The rest of the Big 12 schedule this Saturday has Oklahoma State (4-3, 1-3) at Iowa State (5-2, 3-1) at 2:30, Texas (5-2, 3-1) at TCU (3-3, 1-2) at 2:30 and Texas Tech (3-4, 1-3) at Kansas (2-5, 0-4) at 6. Baylor and West Virginia are idle.