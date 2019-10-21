MIAMI — Approximately 40 to 50 patients at Willow Crest Hospital in Miami were involved in a large fight at the facility Sunday, Oct. 20.

At approximately 4:40 p.m. the Miami Police Department was notified of the fight at the facility, located at 130 A SW.

Officers and hospital staff dispersed the fight and the facility went on security lockdown.

One staff member was treated for minor injuries and there were no reports of injuries to any of the patients, according to an MPD release.

According to it’s website “the mission of Willow Crest Hospital/Moccasin Bend Ranch is to provide effective, quality behavioral health care services to children and adolescents in a safe and healing environment.

“The vision of Willow Crest Hospital/Moccasin Bend Ranch is to bring healing and balance to the lives of children and adolescents with behavioral and emotional issues through diagnostic evaluations, therapeutic clinical services and professional nursing care.”