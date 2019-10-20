Monday: Cheeseburger with fixings, fruit, pea salad, bun, brownie
Tuesday: Pot roast, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, roll, pudding with topping
Wednesday: Ham, sweet potatoes, cranberry salad, roll, fruit crisp
Thursday: Spaghetti with meat, broccoli, peaches, garlic bread, cake,
Friday: Beef Stew, pears, crackers, birthday cake
For reservations, contact Community Action Resource & Development Inc.: Dewey Senior Center, 918-534-1760; Bartlesville, East Senior Center 918-331-3675; Nowata, 918-273-0552.