Marcia Jean Wilson

Marcia Jean Wilson, 72, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, died Tuesday, October 8, 2019.

Marcia was born October 19, 1946 to parents Harold Hoppock and Virginia Hodges in Topeka, Kansas.

She worked as a nursing assistant in the geriatric field. Marcia married Robert O. Wilson on July 16, 1969.

Marcia is survived by her husband Robert, of the home; daughters Atoka Wilson Burnett and Tammra Wilson Young and husband Kevin and son Terry Wilson and wife LaDena; 7 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held in the summer of 2020.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to a breast cancer association or hospice.

Cremation is under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.