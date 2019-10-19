MIAMI — An electrical fire in the ceiling of the Ottawa County Jail around noon Saturday led to inmates being transferred to Tulsa.

The Miami Fire Department responded quickly and put the fire out, according to a release from Sheriff Jeremy Floyd.

Power to the jail had to be disabled, causing the security system, electronic doors and other things to not work.

Due to the damage and safety concerns, it was determined to evacuate the inmates for their safety until everything can be evaluated, the release said.

Floyd said 111 inmates were transported by bus to the Tulsa County Jail.

“Our dispatch has also been relocated to the Miami Police Department,” Floyd said in the release.

For the next couple days, Floyd said calls to the Sheriff’s Office should be directed to the Miami Police Department (918-542-5585).

The court schedule will go on as planned.

“We will have to transport in custody inmates to and from Tulsa County,” Floyd said.