Word of Truth Fellowhips will hold its 11th annual “Great Pumpkin Palooza” Sunday Oct. 20 from 4 – 6 p.m. This exciting event is for all community children 5th grade and under and everything is free. The activities include pony rides, inflatable 22 foot slide, mechanical bull rides, hay rides, cake and pop walk, face painting, drawings for bikes, balloon animals, and much more. The children will also enjoy frito chili pies, popcorn, cotton candy, soft drinks and lots of mixed candy. Word of Truth Fellowship is located at the corner of Bison and Durham Roads in Bartlesville. For more information call 918-534-9191 or 918-331-7486.