STIGLER — Stigler outscored Seminole 21-7 in the first quarter on the way to a 56-27 triumph Thursday night in a District 3A-3 matchup.

Stigler, 5-2 overall and 2-2 in district, led 35-20 at the half and 56-27 at the end of the third quarter.

Stigler threw four scoring passes to go along with four rushing touchdowns.

Cameron Gunville posted Seminole’s only first-quarter TD with a 4-yard run. The Chieftains notched two second-quarter receiving touchdowns from Saybion Battles on 80 and 12-yard throws from Brendan Rodriguez.

Rodriguez concluded Seminole’s scoring with a 15-yard pass to Thunder Lena in the third quarter.

Stigler recorded 247 yards rushing on 49 attempts and was 12 of 20 through the air for 259 yards.

Seminole had 169 rushing yards and 228 passing yards on 10-of-22.

Senior Daegan Angel of Seminole recovered a fumble.

Rodriguez was true on 3-of-4 field goals.

Seminole, 3-4 overall and 1-3 in 3A-3, will entertain Checotah Friday, Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.