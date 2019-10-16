The U.S. Census Bureau is planning an employee recruitment event for Wednesday, Sept. 30, in Pawhuska.

Kathy Tippin, a recruiting assistant for the Census Bureau, said the event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at two sites — the Pawhuska Library and Tri-County Tech — both of which have computers. The process of applying for a job as a census taker lasts about 30 minutes and the application is submitted online, Tippin said.

You don’t need to bring anything with you to apply, she said.

Census taker jobs pay $14.50 an hour and 58 cents per mile for travel, Tippin said. Wages are paid weekly. The work is done mostly on evenings or weekends, and a census taker position can be used to supplement a full-time job, Tippin said.

Other information the Census Bureau supplies regarding guidelines for hiring include the following: applicants need to be at least 18 years old, to have a valid Social Security number, to be a U.S. citizen, to have a valid email address, to be able to pass a criminal background check, and must be able to work flexible hours.

Once you apply, it might be a while before the Census Bureau contacts you. It could actually be after the end-of-year holidays, Tippin said. If the Census Bureau is interested in hiring you, there will be fingerprinting and a background check. There is no charge to the applicant for these activities, she said.

There will also be some training, and new hires are paid during training, Tippin said. Census jobs will typically last for about two months to two and a half months, she said.

She also explained how the Census Bureau’s information gathering effort will work in 2020. Postcards will be mailed in early March, prompting residents to go online and answer Census questions. If you don’t respond to your postcard, you’ll probably get another one in a couple of weeks.

If you don’t respond to the second postcard, the Census Bureau will mail you a paper form to fill out; and if you still don’t respond, they’ll send a census taker around to visit you in April or May.

But it’s really no sweat, Tippin said; just a few questions in a few minutes, and the information is used to help make sure your community receives needed services.

Another thing to know and remember is that Census Day is April 1, 2020. The government wants to know who was living in your household on April 1. If a new child is born in late March or on April 1, that child needs to be added to the Census data that you submit.