No school tomorrow, Thursday, Oct. 17, as Barnsdall will be enjoying a four-day weekend for Fall Break. Nine-week report cards went home with your students yesterday. As always, you can view the online guardian portal to view grades at any time.

The Barnsdall FFA Chapter had two students who placed in events at the Tulsa State Fair. Congratulations to the Yates sisters for placing in the top two tiers in their FFA events at the fair. Annabelle placed first in her class while Josie placed second in her class. This was the first year Barnsdall has had an FFA chapter that participated in the Tulsa State Fair.

All Barnsdall students will be participating in IXL benchmark testing the week of Oct. 21. This testing will help teachers plan instruction based on the results of each student’s individual test results.

There will be a mandatory concurrent enrollment meeting on Monday, Oct. 21 for all parents of students enrolling at TCC for the Spring 2020 semester. There are thee time slots to choose from to attend a time that is most convenient for you. The times of the meeting will be 8 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. The meeting will consist of a presentation of the class schedule, signing all enrollment paperwork and submitting enrollment forms to be enrolled for the spring semester. All tuition bills must have a zero balance before paperwork can be submitted. If you have any questions, please email or call Mrs. Farber at the high school.

The Scholarship & FAFSA Night is Monday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. This night is for all seniors and their parents to learn about scholarships, financial aid and to complete their FAFSA online with the help from college financial aid officers. The financial aid officers will be here to help answer any questions about the FAFSA and to walk you through the application. For more information or questions, please contact Mrs. Farber at the high school.

The Barnsdall FFA Booster Club will be meeting Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. at the high school to discuss fundraiser ideas and elect officers. For questions, contact Mr. Jace Goodwin, FFA Advisor.

The Barnsdall Citizens Inc. is having a craft fair from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 26 at the Barnsdall Community Center. The craft fair will be on the front lawn of the community center with crafts, live entertainment and walking tacos for sale. To reserve a table at no cost, call 918-948-2371.

Barnsdall Schools is hosting a Family Night & Book Fair, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m. All students and parents/guardians are encouraged to attend. The night will be filled with lots of fun activities and informational sessions. Each participant will choose three sessions they would like to participate in and learn more about. More details will follow at a later date.

The Chamber of Commerce Trunk or Treat Event is Oct. 31 in downtown Barnsdall. There will be free candy and hot dogs in front of the community center. Participants can also enter the Halloween costume contest for a chance at winning a cash prize for first, second or third place. Costume judging will be at 7 p.m. and will be judged in three categories.

1. Ages 5 and under

2. 6 and over

3. Best family group

In addition to the cash prizes for the costume contest, there will also be a $40 prize for the best decorated trunk or business. Contact Claud Rosendale, Katie Havenar or Jason Byers for more information.

The Barnsdall High School National Honor Society has scheduled three blood drive events with the American Red Cross for the school year. The drives are Nov. 5, Jan. 28 and April 6. All drives will be held at the high school in the lower gym from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Please support the students and help build the total amount of units collected as the students reach for their goal of 201 units to receive a $2,750 scholarship.