OKLAHOMA CITY — In a battle of perennial Class A powerhouses, third-ranked Dale outlasted No. 1 Silo 4-3 Saturday in the fall state championship game at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

With the score tied at 3, David Herring led off the top of the seventh with a single, but was forced at second on Carson Hunt’s grounder. Jono Johnson doubled to put runners at second and third before Cade McQuain delivered the game-winning single. Dale left the bases loaded.

In the bottom of the seventh, Luke Jestis reached first on an error, advanced to second on a one-out steal, moved to third on a groundout and was stranded when third baseman Tanner Collins handled a grounder to end the game.

Hunt, who relieved the starter Herring in the fourth inning, completely clamped down on Silo. He gave up one unearned run on zero hits, fanned four and walked four.

Herring surrendered two hits, fanned three and walked five in the first three innings. Silo’s two runs against him were earned.

Dale jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first. Collins doubled and scored when Herring’s grounder was booted at first. Hunt’s single moved Herring to third and Johnson drove in a run with a grounder to third.

Dale made it 3-0 in the second as Jaxon Wright singled, advanced to second on a passed ball and scored on Collins’ single to right-center.

“You want to play your best ball at the end of the season and we won our last 13 games,” Dale coach Eddie Jeffcoat said. “I’m super proud of them.”

Dale was 1-1 against Silo during the regular season.

The Pirates concluded the campaign at 32-3 with losses to Oktaha, Roff and Silo.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.