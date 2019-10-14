OBU will soon host its annual homecoming celebration on its Shawnee campus, running Friday, Oct. 25, through Sunday, Oct. 27. There will be fun for everyone, including a football game, parade, concerts, theatre performances and much more.

Homecoming festivities will kick off Friday morning at 9 a.m. Guests will be able to pick up their homecoming tickets from guest services located in the lower level of the Geiger Center.

Golf enthusiasts are invited to participate in the golf event on Friday with discounted tee-times from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Shawnee Country Club, located at 2501 Augusta Dr. Reservations are required. While registering, mention you are with OBU homecoming.

Current students will enjoy the homecoming at 10 a.m. in the Noble Complex. Come out to cheer on the teams and celebrate what it means to be a Bison.

Lunch will be provided in the upper level of the Geiger Center at 11:30 a.m. for the 50-Year Club, honoring the classes of ’44, ’49, ’54, ’59, and ’64. The Class of 1969 Golden Anniversary Reunion luncheon will also take place at this time. It will be held in The Gathering Place in the lower level of the GC. This is a great opportunity for alumni to reconnect with their classmates.

Dr. William R. Mitchell will host a book signing in the lower level of the GC from 1 to 5 on Friday, resuming Saturday morning from 9 to noon.

At 3:30 p.m., a worship service will be held in Stubblefield Chapel, preceded by a reunion fellowship from 1:30 to 3 p.m. in The Gathering Place in the lower level of the GC.

That evening, the annual Harvest Dinner will take place at 6 p.m. in the upper level of the Geiger Center. The Harvest Dinner will honor 2019 Alumni Award Winners, including those receiving the Profile in Excellence, Alumni Achievement Award and Graduate of the Last Decade.

The Fine Arts Showcase will be held at Raley Chapel in Potter Auditorium at 8 p.m., where students and faculty will be able to show off their talents to fellow Bison. Following the showcase, a Bisonettes Reunion will take place in room 203 of Raley Chapel. The Olde Fashioned Ice Cream Social and Alumni Art Exhibit will also happen at 9:30 in the lower level of the Geiger Center. All alumni and friends alike are invited to enjoy some delicious ice cream and listen to the Bison Jazz Ensemble in the newly renovated Geiger Center.

Current students will enjoy a special Sadie Hawkins Dance at the Green Campus (formerly St. Gregory’s University). The dance begins at 9 p.m.

Homecoming festivities will resume Saturday morning with the Omicron Delta Kappa breakfast in room 214 of the Geiger Center at 8:30 a.m. Homecoming ticket pickup will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the lower level of the GC. A 50th Anniversary of Western Civ panel discussion will be held on the third floor of Shawnee Hall from 9:30 to 10 a.m. The panel will include Dr. Jim Farthing, Dr. Joe Hall, Dr. Doug Watson, Dr. Bill Hagen, Dr. Carolyn Cole, Dr. Debbie Bosch and Dr. Glenn Sanders. Everyone is invited to celebrate this anniversary of a long-standing tradition on Bison Hill.

Academic open houses will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. as well as a Mortar Board Reunion. Glee Club alumni will enjoy a reunion gathering in the newly renovated Ford Hall at 10 a.m., while University Chorale alumni will also have a chance to reunite in Raley Chapel 203 at 10:30 a.m.

Green and Gold will be on full display and Bison Spirit will abound as the annual Homecoming Parade begins at 11 a.m. on University Street, presented by the Student Government Association. Organizations across campus will have their hands in making the parade better than ever. This is a homecoming event you will not want to miss.

Children are encouraged to be a part of the Children’s Festival from 11:15 to 1:45 p.m. on the first floor of Shawnee Hall. At the same time, future Bison from 7th through 12th grades are invited to tour our campus and enjoy lunch provided at Café on the Hill. Students should meet on the GC Concourse, with tours beginning at 11:30 and lunch in Café on the Hill at 12:30.

The Geiger Center will be full of excitement during lunch time on Saturday, as our alumni are also invited to a Class Reunion Luncheons at 11:30 a.m.

The classes of 2014-19 will host a Coffee and Conversations at 1 p.m. in the RAWC.

At 2 p.m., the Bison football team kicks off their game against Northwestern Oklahoma State University at the Crain Family Stadium in the Eddie Hurt Jr. Athletic Complex.

The College Players will host a reunion at 4 p.m. in the Sarkeys Black Box Theater. OBU Theatre will then host a dinner at 5:30 commemorating 100 years of theatre on Bison Hill. Later that evening, OBU Theatre will present “The Pirates of Penzance” at 7:30 p.m. in Craig-Dorland Theatre in Shawnee Hall. Tickets are available online for this and all other performances of the show, which runs Oct. 24 through Nov. 3.

Also that evening, the University Concert Series presents The New Respects in concert in Raley Chapel. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., with the show beginning at 8 p.m. Student tickets are $10. The concert is open to the public and tickets cost $25.

The homecoming weekend events will conclude with another performance of “The Pirates of Penzance” Sunday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased online at okbu.edu/theatre or at the Sarkeys Box Office.

For a full schedule and to reserve tickets for individual events, visit www.okbu.edu/alumni/homecoming.