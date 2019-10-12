PAULS VALLEY — Down 21-14 at halftime, Bethel outscored Pauls Valley 11-0 over the last 24 minutes to register a 25-21 victory in a District 3A-2 conflict.

Bethel recorded two fourth-quarter safeties when the Pauls Valley center twice snapped the ball over the punter’s head into the end zone.

Down 21-18, Bethel drove 65 yards to paydirt, concluded when quarterback Gunner Smith and receiver Jesse Tucker connected for a 15-yard touchdown pass off a slant route with 38 seconds remaining. Senior Jaylon Gordon had a huge fourth-down pass reception to keep the drive alive.

Senior Alex Brown converted his third straight extra-point to finalize the scoring.

Bethel opened its scoring in the first quarter on an 11-yard run by Corey Metscher. Smith also found fellow senior Devin Acklin for a 9-yard scoring pass in the opening quarter.

“I’m really pleased and proud of how we played,” Bethel coach Joey Ginn said. “We talked about unity all week. Our offense moved the ball all night. The defense played well in the second half. I’m very pleased with their second-half intensity.”

Bethel upped its overall mark to 4-2 and went to 1-2 in 3A-2. Pauls Valley is 0-3 in district play.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.