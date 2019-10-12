YUKON — The Dale-Silo fall rubber game is coming up. And it’s on the big stage.

Dale, which entered the Çlass A state tournament seeded second, advanced to Saturday’s finals by knocking off Fort Cobb-Broxton 8-4 in Friday’s semifinals at Yukon High School.

Silo, the No. 1 seed, will be Dale’s finals opponent at 12:05 at Oklahoma City’s Bricktown Ballpark.

In the first matchup of the fall season, Dale defeated Silo 3-2 in the finals of the Latta Tournament. Silo earned some revenge, 10-2, in the Silo Tournament championship game.

Saturday’s finals are also a rematch the spring’ 2A title game, won by Silo.

Dale never trailed Fort Cobb-Broxton after scoring twice in the top of the first inning. The Pirates scored in five of seven innings, including a 2-spot in the top of the seventh for an 8-1 lead.

Starting Dale pitcher Jono Johnson allowed eight hits and four runs in 6 1/3 innings. He fanned three and walked three.

Reliever Ike Shirey gave up two hits and fanned one in 2/3 inning.

Four Dale players — Dallen Forsythe, Cole Capps, Cade McQuain and Johnson — were 3 for 4 with a double and two singles. Forsythe posted a 2-run two-bagger in the seventh and Johnson had a run-scoring double in the third. Capps drove in a fifth-inning run with a single.

David Herring chalked up two doubles.

“We had a great approach at the plate,” Dale head coach Eddie Jeffcoat said. “Jono didn’t have his best stuff, but he gutted it out. I was very proud of him.”

The Pirates are 31-3.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.