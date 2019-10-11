NOW SHOWING AT THE CINEMA CENTRE 8:

“THE ADDAMS FAMILY” SHOWING AT CINEMA CENTRE 8 AND MOVIES 6: Members of the mysterious and spooky Addams family -- Gomez, Morticia, Pugsley, Wednesday, Uncle Fester and Grandma -- are readily preparing for a visit from their even creepier relatives. But trouble soon arises when shady TV personality Margaux Needler realizes that the Addams' eerie hilltop mansion is standing in the way of her dream to sell all the houses in the neighborhood. Please note: feature times vary by theatre. Featuring the voices of Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron. (1:27) (Rated PG: for macabre and suggestive humor, and some action.)

“GEMINI MAN” SHOWING AT CINEMA CENTRE 8 AND MOVIES 6: Henry Brogan is an elite assassin who becomes the target of a mysterious operative who can seemingly predict his every move. To his horror, he soon learns that the man who's trying to kill him is a younger, faster, cloned version of himself. Please note: feature times vary by theatre. Starring Will Smith and Clive Owen. (1:57) (Rated PG-13: for violence and action throughout, and brief strong language.)

“JOKER” SHOWING AT CINEMA CENTRE 8 AND MOVIES 6: Forever alone in a crowd, failed comedian Arthur Fleck seeks connection as he walks the streets of Gotham City. Arthur wears two masks -- the one he paints for his day job as a clown, and the guise he projects in a futile attempt to feel like he's part of the world around him. Isolated, bullied and disregarded by society, Fleck begins a slow descent into madness as he transforms into the criminal mastermind known as the Joker. Please note: feature times vary by theatre. Starring Joaquin Phoenix and Robert De Niro. (2:01) (Rated R: for strong bloody violence, disturbing behavior, language and brief sexual images.)

“ABOMINABLE” SHOWING AT CINEMA CENTRE 8 AND MOVIES 6: When teenage Yi encounters a young Yeti on the roof of her apartment building in Shanghai, she and her mischievous friends, Jin and Peng, name him "Everest" and embark on an epic quest to reunite the magical creature with his family at the highest point on Earth. But the trio of friends will have to stay one-step ahead of Burnish, a wealthy man intent on capturing a Yeti, and zoologist Dr. Zara to help Everest get home. Please note: feature times vary by theatre. Featuring the voices of Chloe Bennett and Sarah Paulson. (1:37) (Rated PG: for some action and mild rude humor.)

“DOWNTON ABBEY”: The beloved Crawleys and their intrepid staff prepare for the most important moment of their lives. A royal visit from the King and Queen of England will unleash scandal, romance and intrigue that will leave the future of Downton hanging in the balance. Written by series creator Julian Fellowes and starring the original cast. Starring Michelle Dockery and Matthew Goode. (2:02) (Rated PG: for thematic elements, some suggestive material, and language.)

“RAMBO: LAST BLOOD”: Almost four decades after they drew first blood, one of the greatest action heroes of all time, John Rambo, is back. Now, Rambo must confront his past and unearth his ruthless combat skills to exact revenge in a final mission. A deadly journey of vengeance, “Rambo: Last Blood” marks the last chapter of the legendary series. Starring Sylvester Stalone. (1:29) (Rated R: for strong graphic violence, grisly images, drug use and language.)

“HUSTLERS”: Inspired by a New York Magazine article by Jessica Pressler that went viral, former strip club employees band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. Starring Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu. (1:49) (Rated R: for pervasive sexual material, drug content, language and nudity.)

“IT CHAPTER TWO”: Evil resurfaces in Derry as director Andy Muschietti reunites the Losers Club in a return to where it all began with “It Chapter Two”, the conclusion to the highest-grossing horror film of all time. Twenty-seven years after the Losers Club defeated Pennywise, he has returned to terrorize the town of Derry once more. Now adults, the Losers have long since gone their separate ways. However, kids are disappearing again, so Mike, the only one of the group to remain in their hometown, calls the others home. Damaged by the experiences of their past, they must each conquer their deepest fears to destroy Pennywise once and for all…putting them directly in the path of the clown that has become deadlier than ever. Starring Jessica Chastain and James McAvoy. (2:49) (Rated R for disturbing violent content and bloody images throughout, pervasive language, and some crude sexual material.)

Disney’s “THE LION KING”: Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny on the plains of Africa. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub's arrival. Scar, Mufasa's brother -- and former heir to the throne -- has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock is soon ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba's exile. Now, with help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba must figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his. Featuring the voices of Donald Glover and Beyonce. (1:58) (Rated PG: for sequences of violence and peril, and some thematic elements.)

NOW SHOWING AT MOVIES SIX AT SHAWNEE MALL:

“JEXI”: Phil has a major dependency issue -- he's addicted to his phone. He has no friends, he has a job writing pop culture "Top 10" lists, and his love life is non-existent. But his Facebook status is about to change. When he is forced to upgrade his phone, the latest model comes with an unexpected feature... Jexi -- an A.I. life coach, virtual assistant and cheerleader. With her help, Phil begins to get a real life. But as he becomes less dependent on his phone, Jexi's artificial intelligence morphs into a tech nightmare determined to keep Phil all to herself, even if it means ruining his chances of finding success. Starring Adam Devine and Rose Byrne. (1:24) (Rated R: for strong/crude sexual content and language throughout, some drug use and graphic nudity.)

“AD ASTRA”: Astronaut Roy McBride travels to the outer edges of the solar system to find his missing father and unravel a mystery that threatens the survival of our planet. His journey will uncover secrets that challenge the nature of human existence and our place in the cosmos. Starring Brad Pitt and Liv Tyler. (2:02) (Rated PG-13: for some violence and bloody images, and for brief strong language.)

NOW SHOWING AT THE HORNBECK and PENTHOUSE TWIN THEATRE:

“DORA AND THE LOST CITY OF GOLD”: Having spent most of her life exploring the jungle with her parents, nothing could prepare Dora for her most dangerous adventure ever: high school. Always the explorer, Dora quickly finds herself leading Boots, Diego, a mysterious jungle inhabitant, and a ragtag group of teens on a live-action adventure to save her parents and solve the impossible mystery behind a lost Inca civilization. Starring Isbela Moner and Eva Longoria. (1:42) (Rated PG: for action and some impolite humor.)

Disney Pixar’s “TOY STORY 4”: Woody has always been confident about his place in the world, and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. So when Bonnie’s beloved new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky, declares himself as “trash” and not a toy, Woody takes it upon himself to show Forky why he should embrace being a toy. But when Bonnie takes the whole gang on her family’s road trip excursion, Woody ends up on an unexpected detour that includes a reunion with his long-lost friend Bo Peep. After years of being on her own, Bo’s adventurous spirit and life on the road belie her delicate porcelain exterior. As Woody and Bo realize they’re worlds apart when it comes to life as a toy, they soon come to find that’s the least of their worries. Featuring the voices of Tom Hanks and Tim Allen. (1:40) (Rated G: for general audiences.)

“FAST & FURIOUS PRESENTS: HOBSS & SHAW”: Brixton Lorr is a cybernetically enhanced soldier who possesses superhuman strength, a brilliant mind and a lethal pathogen that could wipe out half of the world's population. It's now up to hulking lawman Luke Hobbs and lawless operative Deckard Shaw to put aside their past differences and work together to prevent the seemingly indestructible Lorr from destroying humanity. Starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. (2:17) (Rated PG-13: for prolonged sequences of action and violence, suggestive material and some strong language.)

