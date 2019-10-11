Thad Brightwell

Thad Conway Brightwell, 49, of Bartlesville, died Tuesday. Visitation will be Saturday 12 — 8 p.m. , Sunday 9 a.m. — 8 p.m. Services will be Monday at 2 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church. Services are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Elizabeth Greene

Elizabeth Deanne “Beth” Greene, 59, of Barnsdall, died Thursday.

Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Sarah Chinn

Sarah Chinn, 75, of Whippoorwill Point, died Wednesday.

Family will receive friends at Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel, Sunday 2 – 4 p.m. Visitation will also be Sunday 12 – 5 p.m. and Monday 9 a.m. – 12.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Monday, at the Ramona Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel.

Pearl Scott

Pearl Scott, 79, of Okesa, died Thursday.

Services are pending with Arnold Moore-Neekamp Funeral Home.