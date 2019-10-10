Shawnee Senior Center, 401 N. Bell, is on the verge of having new flooring installed; as a result the facility will be shutting its doors for 10 days — Oct. 18-28 — while upgrades are underway.

Shawnee Senior Center, 401 N. Bell, is on the verge of having new flooring installed; as a result the facility will be shutting its doors for 10 days — Oct. 18-28 — while upgrades are underway. Right after that, though, things will return to the normal hustle and bustle — as doors reopen Tuesday, Oct. 29; the center celebrates an open house Wednesday, Oct. 30; and its annual health fair returns in full swing Friday, Nov. 1.

New flooring

Recreation Facility Supervisor Amy Riggins said two-thirds of the center is to receive commercial-grade laminate everywhere there is currently carpet.

“Except in the office spaces,” she added.

The price tag for the project is expected to be around $36,000.

The $15,000 in funds Arvest recently gave to the center for flooring will pay for a large chunk of that bill, she said.

The wood-grain looking flooring is the same type that was installed at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center, she said.

“It's going to be safer, more hygienic and easier to clean,” Riggins said.

While the flooring is being installed, there will be some other minor improvements made at the same time, she said.

Beginning Friday, Oct. 18, though the facility will temporarily be unavailable, some of its activities will continue as usual.

“Fitness classes can still go on in the auditorium,” Riggins said. “And some games and activities will be moved to the Community Center (804 S. Park).”

Just for that week during the closing, however, a few of the typically scheduled activities will be cancelled, such as Country Music and Dancing, Quilting and the Heartland Mini-Health Check.

Calendars noting all activities with times and locations — including those affected by the closure — are available and can be picked up at the center before Oct. 18.

“We anticipate the changes to the center will be favorable,” Riggins said.

Barring any unforeseen installation issues, doors are set to reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29.

Open House

An Open House is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Oct. 30.

“There will be a short program with a speaker and refreshments,” Riggins said.

According to the senior center calendar, other regularly scheduled activities will resume, as well.

Health Fair

On Friday, Nov. 1, as has been tradition at the facility, the annual health fair will be in full swing, from 9 a.m. to noon.

“Belfair Memory Care Center is providing breakfast,” Riggins said.

The free fair is for those 55 years old and up.

“There will be giveaway bags for the first 150 who come,” she said.

Attendees can register for door prizes, Riggins said, and she expects at least 25 booths available from local businesses.

Businesses can rent a booth at the event for $40, nonprofits can get a booth for free, she added.

For more information, call (405) 878-1528.

Changes

Riggins said since she started her position there, in the few months since the city took over operation of the center, she has seen a steady increase in guests; they have experienced a few of the changes that have already been implemented.

“We have Movie Monday once a month now,” she said. “And we have a collective birthday party each month for our residents.”

Starting in November, Riggins said the center will begin wellness workshops at least once per month.

“They will be 30 minutes to an hour long and will cover a variety of topics,” she said. “The first one will be on consumer health.”

Blood pressure checks also have been added to the schedule at the Community Center, at 804 S. Park, she said.

To help her with operations, Riggins has two new part-time employees, Cassidy Camp and Jamee Walters.