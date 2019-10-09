Harold Steven “Steve” Behrnes, a longtime resident of Prague, passed away on Oct. 6, 2019, at the age of 64.

Steve was born in Prague on Oct. 12, 1954. He was the son of Harold “Johnny” and Verma Jo (Crawford) Behrnes.

Steve was a well-known and well-respected member of the Prague community. He was known for his giving spirit and willingness to always help someone out. He was respected, loved and will be greatly missed by many.

Steve was a proud graduate of Prague High School and followed high school by attending and graduating from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology in Okmulgee. He spent his life serving the people of Prague as a longtime employee of the city of Prague. He was very proud that he was a second-generation lineman and that his son, Ryan, became a third-generation linemen. Steve also enjoyed his time outdoors. He loved to hunt and to fish.

Steve was also a proud husband, father and grandfather. He married Kimberly Anne (Bullard) Behrnes on Feb. 15, 1980, at First Baptist Church of Prague. The two were happily married until his passing. The marriage was blessed with three children, Adam, Kelsey and Ryan. He also loved being a grandfather to his three grandchildren, Maylee, Kellan and Logan.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Harold “Johnny” and Velma Jo Behrnes and his father-in-law, C.L. Bullard.

He is survived by his loving wife, Kimberly Anne Behrnes; three children, Adam Behrnes and wife Nicole, Kelsey Behrnes and Ryan Behrnes and wife Brittany; three grandchildren, Logan Behrnes, Maylee Behrnes and Kellan Behrnes; sister, Allyson Smith and husband Steve and their two children; sister-in-law, Vicki Mosley and her husband Terry; niece, Tara McGaha and her husband Heath; mother-in-law, Ann Bullard and many family and friends.

Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 10, at First Baptist Church of Prague. Services are set for 10 a.m. with Brother Tim Emmons officiating. A graveside service will be held immediately following at Prague Cemetery.

Services are under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Service of Prague.