By Cam Inman

The Mercury News

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (TNS) — One snap in, Matt Breida was gone on an 83-yard, lightning-quick touchdown run.

Four games in, the 49ers are undefeated, rocketing out of their 2014-18 funk and into the NFC driver’s seat with 12 long but enticing games to go.

Monday night’s 28-3 rout of the Cleveland Browns showed how deadly their rushing attack is (275 yards), how dominant their defense has become (4 sacks, 4 takeaways), how wily coach Kyle Shanahan and his staff can be, and how healthy quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo looks in his and the 49ers franchise’s comeback season.

The 49ers, 4-0 for the first time since 1990, have their first NFC West test awaiting them Sunday, when they visit the suddenly vulnerable Rams (3-2) at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, which has featured bipartisan crowd support the past three visits.

The Browns (2-3) proved no match from the outset, starting with Breida’s 83-yard touchdown that clocked at a NFL season best 22.3 mph.

The only drawback of the 49ers’ rushing showcase: Pro Bowl fullback Kyle Juszczyk got hurt with 3:04 left in the third quarter. He’s been a major reason for the 49ers’ dominance with lead blocks, as was the case Monday to assist Breida (114 yards, 11 carries) and Coleman (97 yards, 16 carries).

Rookie defensive end Nick Bosa led the defense’s coming-out party, producing two sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, four quarterback hits and so much more against Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Jr., Nick Chubb and other Browns who got neutralized.

By halftime, the 49ers racked up 185 rushing yards, the final 19 of which came on Tevin Coleman’s first touchdown of the season for the 21-3 lead. Breida’s 5-yard touchdown catch made it 14-0.

Here are some duds and studs from first-half action:

DUDS

Field-goal unit: Robbie Gould missed three field-goal attempts — as many as he missed the previous two season on 75 attempts. Monday’s misses came on 47-, 52- and 32-yard field goal attempts, the last of which got blocked in the third quarter. He is 6-for-11 this season and now kicking behind his third long snapper, Garrison Sanborn. Two games remain on long snapper Kyle Nelson’s suspension.

Baker Mayfield: Last year’s No. 1 overall draft pick is 7-of-16 for 80 yards with two interceptions, three sacks, a lost fumble on a third-down strip sack and, in the final play before halftime, an intentional-grounding penalty with Bosa dragging him down.

Odell Beckham Jr.: Sure, he completed a 20-yard pass on the Browns’ first snap, but he followed with two drops, his play-making ability was relatively contained and, the capper, was a fumbled punt return with 7:02 remaining.

The wave: Midway through the third quarter, with enough fans in the seats to finally pull it off, a wave rolled through the crowd — on national television, mind you. All it took was an undefeated start by the 49ers, a 28-3 lead and a delay during a failed replay challenge of a Marquise Goodwin near-catch.

STUDS

Matt Breida: His 83-yard touchdown run came once he raced through a massive lane, created by blocks from Juszczyk, George Kittle and left tackle Justin Skule. It was Breida’s first touchdown of the season, and his second promptly followed with a 5-yard touchdown catch on third-and-goal for a 14-0 lead.

Tevin Coleman: The season-opening starter returned from a 2 {-game absence (ankle sprain), and his 19-yard touchdown run pushed the 49ers lead to 21-3. A couple snaps before that, he converted a fourth-and-1 run into an 8-yard gain to the Browns 19.

Nick Bosa: His prime-time debut was spectacular and launched his rookie-of-the-year candidacy. His pressure led to Richard Sherman’s early interception to set the defense’s tone. Bosa had a first-quarter fumble recovery, constantly harassed Mayfield and looked fully recovered from his Aug. 7 ankle sprain.

Starting secondary: Phenomenal half by every starting defensive back. Cornerback Richard Sherman, on the first play after Breida’s touchdown, made a midfield interception. Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, making his starting debut, batted away a potential touchdown pass in the end zone. Nickel back K’Waun Williams made an interception at the 49ers’ 2-yard line (Antonio Callaway bobbled the ball). Free safety Jimmie Ward, starting in his season debut, made open-field tackles to twice stop Nick Chubb from scoring. And strong safety Jaquiski Tartt was solid in run support, combining with Nick Bosa to stop Chubb for a 5-yard loss in the red zone.

George Kittle: His first touchdown catch of the season came on a 22-yard, post route for a 28-3 lead. He followed that with a third-down conversion catch in which he bounded off three defenders. He’s been so much more valuable than just a receiver, and he helped spring Breida’s TD run, then posted an 18-yard carry of his own.

Jimmy Garoppolo: Now 5-0 as a Levi’s Stadium starter, he commanded a massively productive offense and avoided getting sacked more than twice. He was 20-of-29 for 181 yards with two touchdowns and no turnovers.

Bold calls: Kyle Shanahan successfully won a replay review on the game’s opening series, overturning a 31-yard, third-down conversion catch on the sideline by Ricky Seals-Jones against Richard Sherman’s coverage. Then, facing fourth-and-one from the Browns 27, Shanahan went for it, and Tevin Coleman converted with an 8-yard gain to the 19. Disclaimer: Shanahan lost a third-quarter challenge of an incompletion to Marquise Goodwin.

