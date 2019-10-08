Shawnee residents and members of surrounding communities gathered for the 2019 Santa Fe Homecoming event Saturday, October 5 in downtown Shawnee.

There were numerous activities for attendees, including a petting zoo, free Stagecoach rides, a vintage car show, "Touch A Truck," butter making, corn husk doll making and other related activities.

People were able to explore the Pottawatomie County Museum and see model trains, old toys, and other historical items.

Attendees also had the opportunity to drink sarsaparilla and watch a gun fight show put on by the Indian Territory Regulator Gunfighters in Centennial Park in front of the Depot on Main Street.

In addition to everything else, there was a pie auction inside the new museum, woodcarving, pioneer crafts, quilt making, spinning, weaving and more.

All in all those who attended the Santa Fe Homecoming event seemed to enjoy all the activities and performances. See more photos in the News-Star's photo gallery online at www.news-star.com/photos.