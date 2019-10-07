Paul Russell Fisher, 89, of Miami passed away at Higher Call Nursing Center in Quapaw on Friday, October 4, 2019. Mr. Fisher was born on January 2, 1930 in Comstock, Nebraska to George R. and Zona Viola (Morris) Fisher. He was born and raised on a farm in Comstock and graduated high school there. Paul attained his Master’s in Education and worked for many years as a teacher, coach, and principal in Kansas. While he lived in Oswego he was active in the Senior Center there. Mr. Fisher was also a Korean War Veteran. He attended First Christian Church in Miami with his daughters. Paul enjoyed walking and whistling when he was able. He was preceded in passing by his parents, George and Zona Fisher, and two brothers Clarence and Morris Fisher along with his wife Charlotte "Juanita" (Strickland) Fisher.

Survivors include his daughters Kathy Mustain and her husband Ike of Miami and Ruth Coyne and her husband Chuck of Miami, his sisters Phyllis Bartu of Grand Island, Nebraska and Marlene Cowley and her husband Mike of Fort Collins, Colorado, his grandchildren Eli Coyne, Claire Coyne, Magnum Mustain and his wife Alyssa, Jacob Mustain and Gabe Mustain along with a great granddaughter Roxie Mustain.

Services for Mr. Fisher will be 10 a.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019 at First Christian Church’s Chapel in Miami with Minister Leon Weece officiating. Military Honors will be provided by the Fort Sill Funeral Honors Team. Services have been placed in the care of Brown-Winters Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Miami.

