Voters will go to the polls Tuesday for the October 8th Special Konawa

Proposition Election, Pottawatomie County Election Board Secretary Jeannie Stover said.

- Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Lines are possible at peak voting

times. Wait times will likely be shortest at mid-morning and mid-afternoon. Anyone in

line to vote at 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot.

- Anyone who needs to look up their polling place, verify their registration

information, or view a sample ballot can do so online. The Online Voter Tool can be

accessed on the Oklahoma State Election Board’s website: www.elections.ok.gov. Those

who vote by mail can also check the status of their ballot using the Online Voter Tool.

Sample ballots are also available at the County Election Board office.