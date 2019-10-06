This season, the Wilson Eagles have made a habit out of having high scoring games.

Friday night on the road against Maud, they didn’t need much scoring to claim a victory.

Wilson officially moved to 4-0 on the season with a 2-0 forfeit victory over Maud, in a game which was called with the Eagles leading 14-0 in the first quarter.

Logan Schaaf got Wilson on the board first at the 8:03 mark as he dashed his way 32 yards for the touchdown.

The ensuing two-point conversion pass was no good.

Wilson then got a litle bit of luck on its second score of the night as Schaaf fumbled the ball at the Maud one-yard line, only to have Shane Honea play the role of clutch as he recovered the ball for the touchdown.

Schaaf then made sure there was no mistake on the two-point conversion as he ran it in for a 14-0 lead.

Before the stoppage, the Eagles totaled 145 yards of offense, while holding Maud to just 35 yards of offense.

Schaaf and Hayden Mantooth each had five carries for 65 yards rushing in the game before the game was stopped.

Wilson will begin district play on the road at 7 p.m. Friday night when they take on the Waurika Eagles.

A game against the Central High Bronchos will then follow the next week.