CHANDLER — Six Chandler gridders got in on the scoring act Friday night as the Lions drilled Kellyville 47-14 in a District 2A-2 encounter.

Spencer Clagg had scoring runs of 1 and 14 yards. He rushed for 120 yards overall on nine carries. Dylan Mahan opened the game with a 15-yard TD reception from Kaden Jones.

Dylan McKinney, the game’s leading rusher with 124 yards on eight attempts, scored on a 7-yard dash while Casmen Hill recorded a 6-yard score. Hill chipped in with 119 yards on 14 rushes.

The Lions, 1-1 in district and 2-3 overall, bombarded the visitors for 515 yards rushing on 45 carries. Kellyville was held to 120 rushing yards on 36 attempts.

Chandler led just 14-7 at the half but went on a 33-6 rampage in the closing half.

Blake Rickner of Chandler recorded a 74-yard TD dash and Kobe Smith scored from 10 yards out.

Traydon Richardson recovered a fumble which was forced by Mahan.

Chandler will travel to Lincoln County rival Meeker Friday night.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.