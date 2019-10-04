SHAWNEE—The Shawnee Lady Wolves ran into a buzz saw, Thursday evening, falling to the visiting Carl Albert Lady Titans 12-2 in five innings.

Carl Albert put three runs on the board in the top of the first and never looked back. They scored their three runs on three hits off of Shawnee starter Baylie Enright. Hannah Williams hit an RBI single to center before Zadie Williams blasted a two run homer over the right field wall for Carl Albert.

The Lady Wolves couldn’t respond in the bottom half, then dug a massive 7-0 hole after two innings.

The Lady Titans increased the lead to 10-0 after their third at bat. Shawnee finally got on the board in the bottom of the third inning. Mia Gipp led off with a walk and moved to second when Trintie Butler lined out and Lady Titan Abbey Rogers tried doubling her off at second. The throw went into the dugout and sent her to second. Gipp then moved to third on a passed ball. Lead off Hallie Wilson then walked to put Lady Wolves on the corner. Gipp scored on a Laynie Rimer fielder’s choice.

Tatum Sparks then delivered an RBI double to right center field, scoring Shawnee’s second run of the game and unfortunately, its’ last.

Carl Albert scored lone runs in the fourth and fifth inning to get the lead up to 12-2 and the game ended three up, thrtee down in the bottom of the fifth.

Enright took the loss for Shawnee. The Lady Wolves also pitched Anneca Anderson and Stormee Reed in the contest.

Hannah Williams was the winning pitcher for Carl Albert.

The Lady Wolves fall to 12-18 on the season and will head into regional play next Thursday in Broken Arrow. The Lady Wolves will face Bixby at noon.