PRAGUE — Top-seeded Prague, down 2-0 to Meeker entering the bottom of the fifth inning, rallied for a 4-2 win in Class 3A regional action Thursday.

The Red Devils, 24-6, tied the game in the fifth on a one-out Karsyn Coleman solo homer and a 2-out RBI single by Josi Goodman.

In the bottom of the sixth, Beth Denney drew a walk and Adisyn Auld drove out the game-winning 2-run home run to left.

Both teams chalked up eight hits. Goodman led Prague with three singles.

Halle Calvilo of Meeker had two singles, one of which drove in a run in the fifth. Teammate Kacee Babek also had two singles.

Victorious pitcher Tessa Cooper fanned one and walked two in seven innings. One of Meeker’s runs was unearned.

Prague opened the day with an 11-7 victory over Lindsay. Prague won the hitting stats, 11-7, including home runs by Coleman and Auld, both of whom drove in three runs in the game.

Demi Manning recorded a double and two singles. Also doubling for the victors were Diana Manning, Taylor Hodges, Auld and Goodman.

Prague committed five errors, leading to five unearned runs off Denney. She gave up six hits and struck out six.

Meeker knocked off Davis, 10-4, by combining eight hits with six walks.

Calvillo logged a triple and single. Madison Hedge had a double.

Meeker 17-10, will play Lindsay at noon today in an elimination game. The Meeker-Lindsay winner will have to defeat Prague twice, beginning at 2 p.m., to advance to next week’s state tournament. Only the regional winner keeps its season alive.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.