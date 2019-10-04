A 21-19 loss at Sand Springs last weekend puts Shawnee in an urgent predicament going into tonight’s (7:00) road assignment versus Ponca City.

Shawnee, 0-1 in 6A11-2, can ill afford to drop to 0-2 with so many heavy hitters remaining on the schedule.

Ponca City was buried by 47-6 by district foe Muskogee last week. The Wildcats are 2-2 overall and have scored just 36 points in four outings. However, the Wildcats have knocked off non-conference foes Enid and Guthrie, the latter 17-7. Shawnee owns a 33-23 triumph over Guthrie.

The Wildcats were 0-10 in 2018 under the first-year guidance of former Oklahoma State gridder Scott Harmon.

“Offensively, they are probably about 80 percent run and 20 percent pass,” Shawnee head coach Billy Brown said. “Defensively, they run a 3-3 stack. We haven’t seen that defense in about three or four years. They will use three down linemen, five linebackers and three defensive backs.

“It’s hard to throw against that defense because they blitz a lot.”

Since Shawnee’s pre-season scrimmage against Ardmore, the Wolves are minus eight or nine starters. “It’s been injuries, suspensions, a little bit of everything,” Brown said.

Wasted opportunities killed the Wolves against Sand Springs. Of its five trips into the Sandites’ territory in the second half, Shawnee scored just one touchdown.

Karsen Conaway passed for 189 yards, including a 12-yard TD pass to Cyn’Cere Spencer with 2:30 left in the game.

Teammate Jaylon Orange caught a 55-yard scoring pass and ran 9 yards to paydirt.

In two other 6A11-2 games last week, top-ranked Bixby flogged Sapulpa 54-10 and fourth-ranked Tulsa Washington drilled Bartlesville 28-0.

Snyder could make history

Seminole coach Mike Snyder has a difficult obstacle tonight as he seeks to move atop Oklahoma’s 11-man all-time wins’ list.

With last week’s 35-8 clubbing of Roland, Snyder tied Bruce Hendrickson with 363 victories. Hendrickson most recently coached at Seiling.

Class 3A second-ranked Lincoln Christian (4-0, 1-0) stands in the way of Snyder and also has the home-field advantage at 7 p.m.

Lincoln Christian has outscored the opposition 174-72.

Çhase Ricke, a senior, is back at quarterback after guiding Lincoln Christian to the 2018 semifinals and an 11-2 record. Ricke threw 34 TD passes in 2018.

Seminole is 3-1 overall and 1-0 in district play.

Henryetta (1-3, 0-1) at Prague (1-3, 1-0)

Prague cracked the victory column last week, 43-6 over Holdenville. Trevor Mills rushed for 160 yards on 15 carries.

Henryetta was blitzed 46-7 by Okemah.

Meeker (2-2, 1-0) at Jones (3-1, 1-0)

Meeker outrushed Kellyville 533-61 in a 68-26 blowout. Caden Wolford scored five rushing touchdowns while amassing 302 yards.

Jones is currently ranked fifth after going 10-2 last season. The Longhorns, behind a 326-yard passing attack from Carson May last Friday, upended Chandler 42-29.

Kellyville (1-3, 0-1) at Chandler (1-3, 0-1)

Chandler signal-caller Kaden Jones threw for 227 yards and two touchdowns and Casmen Hill rushed for 149 yards in the setback to Jones.

Cushing (1-3, 1-0) at Tecumseh (2-2, 0-1)

Cushing is coming off a 53-0 plunder of Madill while Tecumseh got stonewalled 43-7 by top-ranked and 4-0 Tuttle.

Tecumseh was held to 84 yards rushing.

Plainview (2-1, 1-0) at Bethel (3-1, 0-1)

Bethel couldn’t have scheduled a harder District 4A-2 launch

The Lady Wildcats had to open their district slate open against defending 3A state runner-up Sulphur, and were inflicted a 63-13 setback. Tonight, third-ranked Plainview, which has given up just 48 points, comes to town. Plainview is coming off a 56-0 mauling of Purcell. Plainview wide receiver Blake Nowell is a TCU commit and ssoffensive lineman Eli Russ has committed to Oklahoma State. Russ is a 6-5, 315-pounder.,

Blanchard (1-3, 0-1) at McLoud (0-4, 0-1)

McLoud was oh-so close to breaking into the win column last week, only to fall 21-20 to Harrah after leading 20-7. Blanchard is coming off a 17-8 setback to Bethany.

Wilson (1-4, 0-1) at Maud (3-1,0-0)

Maud won the most defensive-minded game in the state last week, 6-0 over Yale. Maud won’t start district play until Friday, Oct. 11 versus Wetumka.