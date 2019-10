Howard Jarrett

Howard “Joe” Jarrett, 91, died Monday. Family will receive guests from 5 — 8 p.m. Sunday at Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory. A graveside service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Nowata Memorial Park Cemetery.

Mary Henson

Mary Ella Henson, 91, of Barnsdall, died Wednesday. Memorial Service will be 11 a.m. Monday, at the First Baptist Church in Barnsdall. Cremation is under the direction of Stumpff-Barnsdall Funeral Home.