Heather Renee Avila, age 38, passed away on Sept. 30, 2019, in Ardmore. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in The Chapel at Griffin~Hillcrest, with Capt. Alan Grimes officiating. Interment to follow in Rose Hill Cemetery.

Heather was born in Houston, on May 5, 1981, to Ricky Strickland and Sharon (Walker) Strickland. She moved to Madill, where she was a graduate of the school, class of 1999. Heather went on and attended Murray State College where she received her associates degree in child care development and graduated from Northwest with a bachelor’s degree in child-development and most recently was working for her masters. She went to work for Gloria Ainsworth Learning Center and then took a position with Dollar Tree Distribution Center. She also worked part time for The Salvation Army and Boarders Hotel. Heather was devoted to her children. She was a coach for softball and basketball and a referee for G.O.A.L.S. She loved being involved in her children’s lives and volunteered with JOM and band boosters.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ricky Strickland.

Heather is survived by her mother, Sharon Strickland of Oklahoma City, son, Fermin Avila II, daughter, Kaedence Avila, both of the home. Sister, Jennifer Hardy, brother, Terry Smart, of Deer Park, Texas and the father of her children, Fermin Avila of Ardmore. Sister-in-law, Elana Avila of Ardmore.

Serving as pallbearers will be Fermin Avila, Shedrick Jones, Ken Day, Xavier Jones, Deuce Avila, Terry Smart, Santos Avila, and Anthony Abeyta.

Condolences may be left at griffinhillcrest.com.