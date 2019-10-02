LONE GROVE — Mr. Marvin “Glenn” Wendt, age 64, departed this life on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Ardmore with his loving family by his side. Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Lone Grove with Rev. Bill Black and Rev. David Gardner officiating. Services are under the care and direction of Alexander Gray Funeral Home in Wilson.

Glenn was born to Mr. Marvin Don Wendt and Mrs. Claudia Dell (Gandy) Wendt in Ardmore on June 12, 1955. He had lived most of his life in the Lone Grove area.

Glenn graduated from Lone Grove High School with the Class of 1973. He was an exceptional athlete and excelled in baseball. He was on the state championship baseball team in 1972 where he pitched a perfect game and helped lead his team to victory. He was later recognized as a Jim Thorpe nominee and named All-State Team in 1973. After graduation he attended Temple Jr. College where he played baseball and would then go on to play for the Arizona Wildcats at the University of Arizona, where he helped lead his team to their First College National Championship and was then drafted into the Minor Leagues for the Cleveland Indians.

Glenn married his high school sweetheart Ms. Carolyn Sue Denney on June 8, 1974, in Lone Grove. Together they made their home in Lone Grove where they would raise their two daughters Jennifer and Leah. Glenn’s family was the joy of his life and he proudly instilled his love of softball not only to his girls but to many other teenagers throughout the years. He was always humble and felt like if he could accomplish a goal anyone could do whatever they put their mind to. He always encouraged his players to reach for their goals and believe they could achieve anything. Glenn volunteer coached at Lone Grove High School along side Travis Scott and Chris Sudderth for over 18 years. The Lone Grove Softball Complex was named in his honor. Glenn was a member of the Lone Grove First Baptist Church.

Mr. Wendt is preceded in death by his father, Marvin Don Wendt; sister, Marvena Jean Tucker and a aunt, Wanda Lewis; father in law, Luther Denney; and granddad, Travis Bass.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Wendt of the home; daughters, Jennifer Wendt Mastin and husband, Christopher of Bixby; Leah Nicole Rigney of Lone Grove; mother, Claudia Dell Wendt of Lone Grove; brother, Jeffrey Lynn Wendt of Ardmore; grandchildren, Ryan Mastin, Riley Mastin, Jorden Rigney, Judd Rigney, and Jillian Rigney; mother-in-law, Virginia Denney of Lawton; grandma, Shirley Bass of Tuscon, Ariz.; and a son he never had, Will Trisciani.

Serving as pallbearers will be Chris Mastin, Chris Sudderth, Lynn Wendt, Will Trisciani, Willis Southerland, Jerry Gandy, Mike Gandy, and Alan Fite.

Honorary pallbearers will be Chance Tucker, Gary Morgan, Ronnie Morgan, and all former Lone Grove softball and baseball players.

Family visitation will be from 6 -8 p.m. Thursday evening at Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Wilson.



The family requests in lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Lone Grove Fast Pitch Softball Account at the First National Bank of Lone Grove.



Online condolences can be made at alexanderfuneralhome.org.