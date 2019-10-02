Easton Oliver, a senior journalism and mass media major at OBU, was recently awarded the NATAS Heartland Regional Emmy Student Scholarship. The scholarship is a prestigious and highly selective honor.

To be considered for the award, Oliver submitted a portfolio of his photographic and video work, along with an essay about him and his goals. He was then awarded the Heartland Regional Emmy Student Scholarship in the amount of $1,000.

“It is such an honor to be considered for and to receive this scholarship,” Oliver said. “I’d like to thank my parents for supporting me in my endeavors. I’d also like to thank my professors for investing heavily in my abilities and my future, in which I plan to go into film production. OBU has provided an invaluable environment for me to grow and thrive in, and I’m extremely grateful for that.”

Oliver interned this summer in the documentary department at OETA PBS. The Oklahoma Educational Television Authority is America’s most-watched Public Broadcasting Service Network. At OETA, Oliver was tasked with shooting and occasionally editing footage for the station. In addition, he was also given other tasks such as interview transcription and completed his work in a professional manner while under deadline.

OETA’s mission is to provide essential educational content and services that inform, inspire and connect Oklahomans to ideas and information that enrich our quality of life. They do this by consistently engaging Oklahomans with educational and public television programming, providing educational training and curriculum, outreach initiatives and online features that collectively encourage lifelong learning.

Christi McGahan, instructor of journalism and mass media, is proud of Oliver and the outstanding work he produces both on and off campus.

“He is a rising star in our department and had an amazing internship in the documentary department at OETA PBS this summer,” she said.

Oliver is a senior at OBU and plans to spend his final semester of college at the Los Angeles Film Studies Center. He plans to work for a production house or work freelance after graduation.

For more information about the Division of Communication Arts at OBU, visit www.okbu.edu/fine-arts/communication.

