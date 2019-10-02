For the first time since 2015, Oklahoma Baptist has won 10-straight matches after claiming a straight-set victory over rival Southern Nazarene, 3-0 (25-11, 25-18, 26-24), on Tuesday night in Shawnee.

For the first time since 2015, Oklahoma Baptist has won 10-straight matches after claiming a straight-set victory over rival Southern Nazarene, 3-0 (25-11, 25-18, 26-24), on Tuesday night in Shawnee.

The Bison defense shut down the Great American Conference’s top scorer, Bailee Turang, forcing her into a minus-.065 hitting percentage and just eight kills for the match. Julia Brinton did the heavy lifting, posting eight total blocks, the most in a three-set match by a player in the GAC this year.

Oklahoma Baptist made quick work of Southern Nazarene in the first set before again showing strong in the second set for a 2-0 lead. The Bison then showed their grit in a nervy third set, trading points before a Brinton block eventually sealed the match in favor of the hosts.

Malia Leatherland led the way offensively with 12 kills on 28 attack attempts, while Hayley Daniel finished with 11 kills while swinging .500. Rylen Moore and Kaylee Buell kept the offense – which averaged 15.7 kills/set on the night – humming with 35 combined assists. Diana Carranza, who had a match-high 12 digs, chipped in offensively with five assists and two service aces.

Oklahoma Baptist (14-3, 4-0 GAC) returns to Mabee Arena at the Noble Complex on Thursday, Oct. 3 when they square off with Southwestern Oklahoma State at 7 p.m.