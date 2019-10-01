Student Support Services and STEM Student Support Services recently hosted “First Days Fiesta” at SSC. The orientation event was offered on two separate days to participants of both programs and the purpose was to help new students get to know one another and become more acclimated to college.

The first item on the program agenda featured a panel of returning students answering questions such as “How did you get involved in campus life and organizations?” and “What is the best piece of advice you can give a new SSC student?” The panel was followed by a game of College 101 Jeopardy. The game asked questions regarding offices, the SSC culture, names, academics, processes, graduation and transferring. To complete the event, students were given a packet that included information about upcoming SSS/STEM SSS events such as FAFSA Days, university tours and the Indian Health Scholarship (IHS) workshop.

“The participants learned a lot of new information from the Jeopardy game. Also, most of the panel members were SSS/STEM SSS peer mentors, so participants gained new relationships and connections as a result. It was great to visit with the new students in the programs. I think the new participants had a lot of fun. I loved it,” Laura Votaw, SSS Advisor, said.

Firelake Grocery sponsored nachos for the participants to eat during the event.

SSS/STEM SSS is a federally funded program by the U.S. Department of Education in cooperation with Seminole State College.

For more information about SSS/STEM SSS, please contact Janna Wilson-Byrd at 405-382-9642 or visit www.sscok.edu/sss.