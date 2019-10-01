Perhaps known more for its dilapidated exterior in recent years, a longtime apartment complex on the southwest corner of 9th Street and Philadelphia, in downtown Shawnee, was condemned several months ago and has remained unoccupied ever since.

The property was sold to new owners a couple years ago, but there is no word on what may be planned for the site — if anything.

Shawnee City Planner Rebecca Blaine said the property is owned by C. Jade Investments, LLC. Chris and Amber Odneal are listed as being over this LLC, she said.

“The property was posted unlawful to occupy on March 19 (of this year),” she said. “The last tenants were moved out around that time frame.”

Blaine said the building was then boarded up and secured, and trash and debris were removed by the city on March 26.

“The current owner purchased the property at auction in 2017,” she said. “Our Action Center has not received any complaints since March 15, however, our Building Official position is vacant currently, which would mandate the Downtown Property Maintenance Code.”

The Planning Office has no permits or plans on file for the property at this time, she said.

Attempts to reach the owners have been unsuccessful, so far.

Watch for updates.