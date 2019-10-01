Best of luck to all the Caney Valley area students who are competing at the Tulsa State Fair. It is your time to show off all of your hard work. We are so proud of all the 4H and FFA students who put in endless hours working on indoor and livestock projects. A shout out to Jenifer Harbour our Washington County Extension agent and Rodney Thomas Caney Valley’s Agriculture Education/FFA teacher for helping the students be successful.

The Fisk Leffler American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 6 p.m. Oct. 8 at the American Legion in Ramona. The ladies invite current and those who are interested in joining.

The Oklahoma Heritage Farm Fall Festival kicked off on Saturday and runs through Nov. 2. The festival is located just five miles south of Ramona and has events for the entire family to enjoy! Its 10-acre corn maze is unbelievably cool this year! This past weekend Caney Valley Student Samantha Graves and Bishop Kelley student Cynthia Kishner worked on some of the pumpkin hay bales for the entrance of the fall festival! They did an amazing job! Go to http://okheritagefarm.com/maze-pumpkin-patch-entertainment/ for more information.

There will also be an autumn Ochelata city-wide garage sale. What a great way to clear up clutter in a new season. It will be held Oct. 19. Please contact Pat Butler at 918-535-2280 for more information.

Caney Valley SLAM 21st CCLC afterschool program is needing a bus driver for student drop off at only three stops. Student pick up at the elementary will be 5:15 p.m. and the final drop off will be 6 p.m. So the route will be one hour, Monday- Thursday. You must have Bus Driver CDLs. If you are interested please call 918-536-2500 or 918-535-2205 and ask for Kacy Medlin or email kmedlin@caneyvalleyschool.org.

Looking for a place to hold your family reunion, bridal shower or home-based business party? The Ramona Senior Citizen building is for rent for $25 a day. It contains a full kitchen, restroom and seating for right at 65 people. It is the perfect location to have your event as it is located next to the park and there is also covered outdoor tables/seating and room to grill! Please contact Betty Nichols 918-440-9115 for more information. Currently the Senior Center is being rented out every weekend! What a great thing for our community. If you want to have an event, make your reservation soon!

The Fisk-Leffler American Legion Post is open for business. This gorgeous remodeled early 1900’s building can seat up to 150 people . It has a fully-equipped kitchen, spacious bathrooms that are large enough for wedding parties, and new round table seating that is available. If you are interested in renting the facility, contact Lester Gagan at 918-671-1919 or email Lester.Gagan@yahoo.com . It can be rented on a daily for $100 or $50 on a half-day basis. Also, make sure to “like” the American Legion Fisk-Leffler Post #334 on Facebook.

The Ramona Senior Citizens meet at the Senior Citizen on Main Street at 10 a.m. every Tuesday to play games and for lunch! The first and third Tuesdays of the month, the Washington County Nutrition Services brings lunch at noon and the cost is $2 per person. The other weeks of the month, attendees are asked to bring a dish for a potluck lunch.