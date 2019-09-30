Community Market of Pottawatomie County is gearing up for its fourth annual fundraiser, Harvest Moon.

Executive Director Daniel Matthews said the event is a great night of food and drink with friends from across the community.

"It serves as our largest individual fundraiser for the programs that serve food-insecure people in our community," he said.

Patrons will gather for cocktail hour at 6 p.m. and dinner begins at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3.

"Each ticket purchased provides eight families with groceries for a month, Matthews said. "Links for tickets are available on our website."

He said Last year Community Market served more than 76,000 food-insecure Oklahomans with more than 1.6 million meals.

For more information, email Matthews at dmatthews@ourcommunitymarket.org.