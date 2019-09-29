The Seminole State College Global Studies program is currently enrolling participants interested in attending its 2020 trip to Dublin, London and Edinburgh.

A question and answer session about the trip will be held Monday, Sept. 30, at 6:30 p.m. in Room 100 of the Boren Library on campus.

The 2020 tour will be a ten-day trip and is scheduled to begin on June 6, 2020.

“This will be the first time we have packaged all three of the major English capitals in the same tour,” Kelly Kirk, SSC Professor of Art and Global studies, said. “Dublin, the city of writers, clogging and the Book of Kells; London, the city of Big Ben, Parliament and the Royals; and Edinburgh, the city of Edinburgh Castle and the Miracle Mile.”

There will be free time throughout the trip for tour group members to explore museums, shops, restaurants and other sites of interest. Those interested can take the tour/class for three credit hours or audit the course.

Estimated cost for the trip will be $4200 - $4800. This amount includes college fees, flying to and from Oklahoma City, most meals, local transportation, and most other related expenses. Additional costs include souvenirs, occasional lunches and dinners and optional side trips. Participants will receive a $200 discount if they sign up in September.

Emeritus Professor of Art and Global Studies Kelly Kirk will be coordinating the trip. Kirk encourages those who are interested to enroll soon and stresses that you need not be a student to participate in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The program is open to SSC students and the general public who are 18 years of age or older. Those under 18 can participate if accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Kirk has been involved with the SSC Global Studies Program for many years and has organized and chaperoned more than 30 trips. Kirk has traveled with groups to Egypt, China, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Spain, Greece and France.

For immediate questions and further details about the upcoming summer tour, contact Kirk at 405-275-5811.