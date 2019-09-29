Shawnee, OKLA., Sep 27, 2019 – St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church will hold its annual Oktoberfest fundraising event at St. Benedict Catholic Church’s Benedict Center in Shawnee on Oct. 5, 2019, the church announced today.

Each year, St. John hosts a rousing, rollicking celebration and auction to benefit their building ministry. This year marks the 36th year for the event but only the 4th with a new name. “Oktoberfest seems to get better and better every year,” said event co-coordinator Jennifer Lewis. “We introduced our biergarten a couple of years ago and it has been a huge hit. When you think of Oktoberfest, you think of a good time.”

Lively German music will set the mood along with dancing, ballon bust, quilt raffle and so much more.

Along with music, a German meal of bratwurst, German potato salad and other authentic fare will be available.

“Our Kitchen Krew, as always, will cook all the delicious food. We hope the community will come join us for food, fun and dancing,” said Lewis. “We’ll also have a silent auction and drawings for really nice prizes.”

Tickets for the event are $15 for Adults, $6 for children 6-12 and those under 5 are FREE. Tickets are available at the church office or by contacting any St. John member.

Doors open at 5:00 p.m., dinner begins at 6 p.m. and the live auction will start at 7 p.m.

St. John is a faith community of Lutheran Christians and is a congregation of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA). The church welcomes believers of any denomination and non-believers who realize the need for God's grace in their lives.

For tickets or more information about the annual Oktoberfest, call 273-1539 or visit www.stjohnshawnee.org