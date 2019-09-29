A family conducted memorial service for Pamela Gayle Castellon, 55, will be 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at The Lord’s Church located on Lake Murray Drive. Inurnment will follow at McAlister Cemetery located in Overbrook.

The daughter of Joe Franklin and Joyce Ann Mayes Allgood, Pamela was born Jan. 30, 1964, in Ardmore, and went to be with her Lord on Sept. 23, 2019, in Tulsa, surrounded by her family.

A lifelong resident of Ardmore, Pam graduated from Dickson High School, class of 1982. She worked in food service most of her life, and was a hostess for Ryan’s Steak House.

She leaves to cherish her memory daughter, Carin Jean, “C.J.” Salazar and Lupe Martinez, daughter, Eristina Reyna McGlocklin and her husband, Cimmaron; her parents Joe and Joyce Allgood, a sister, Rhonda Lynn Hobson and husband, Ronald. Her grandchildren, Benito Castellon, Juan Carlos Salazar, Salvador Martinez, Jaykob McGlocklin, Waylon McGlocklin and Elia Castellon; a niece, Laura Pender and husband, Cooter and nephew, Joseph Hobson and wife Lacey.

