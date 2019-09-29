After having to wait two weeks between games due to bad weather, one might have expected a little rust out of the No. 3 Plainview Indians Friday night.

That was definitely not the case against the Purcell Dragons on Homecoming night.

Plainview racked up 647 yards of total offense as the Indians moved to 2-1 overall and 1-0 in district play with a dominating 56-0 victory at Plainview Stadium.

The Indians are back in action at 7 p.m. Friday night on the road against the Bethel Wildcats.

Plainview quarterback Brock Parham was nothing short of amazing as he meticulously picked apart the Dragon defense that was unable to halt the Indians onslaught.

Parham was 22-of-27 through the air for 318 yards and two touchdowns. He had four carries for 70 yards and one score.

Purcell was helpless to defend the Plainview passing game with Parham finding 10 different receivers as targets.

By halftime the Indians had scored on all six of their possessions and had a 42-0 lead, and despite a slower-paced game following the break Plainview managed to score on all of their possessions except one.

“Brock really had a great game for us,” Plainview coach Joe Price said.

“He spread the ball around well and kept Purcell from keying on any one receiver or running back. We had a well-balanced offense because our success throwing the ball early opened up things in our running game. All of the ball carriers ran hard and made smart decisions.”

Plainview needed less than three minutes to drive for their opening score.

Jaxon Clemons took it up the middle seven yards for a touchdown that completed a 61-yard drive in six plays.

Their next score came quickly, as a 31-yard pass reception by Blake Nowell moved the ball to the Purcell 14-yard line, before Tyson Al-jbour took it around left end for the remaining 14 yards and a 14-0 Indians lead.

Purcell (1-3, 0-1) was completely stymied by the Plainview defense. Nothing worked for them offensively and they finished with 26 rushing plays for a minus two yards and just 83 net yards for the game.

Late in the opening period Parham hit Reis Taylor with a 2-yard scoring pass to finish off a nine play, 57-yard drive to make it a 22-0 game after the first twelve minutes.

Nowell ran it in from a yard out on the fifth play of the second period, before Parham hit Payton Webber for a 14-yard touchdown pass.

Following a Dragon punt that had the Indians starting at their own 20-yard line, Plainview used just two plays and 46 seconds to go up 42-0. This time Parham scored on a 65-yard quarterback keeper play.

By halftime Purcell had just two first downs and had run 19 offensive plays for a net of zero yards.

“Obviously when you’re able to get a shut-out the defense is doing some good things,” Price said. “We were able to put a lot of pressure on their quarterback, and that caused a lot of their plays to fail. Everyone executed the game plan well tonight on both sides of the football. It was good to get back on the field following the two weeks off. We really needed playing time to work on some things in all areas of our attack.”

Parham had a tipped pass picked off by Purcell’s Nicholas Albright, and the Dragons had the ball in their best field position of the night at the Plainview 29-yard line. But two plays later the Indians returned the favor with Webber intercepting a pass by Purcell’s Kody Kroft at the goal line.

The Indians moved from their own 2-yard line for their seventh touchdown.

The 10-play drive ended with Al-jbour scoring on a 6-yard run with 9:24 left.

Plainview’s final touchdown came with five minutes left when Caden Pickens ran it in from 17 yards out to complete a 64-yard drive that needed just three plays to complete.

Al-jbour led the Indians in rushing with six carries for 79 yards.

Clemons had 71 yards on seven carries, and Parham finished with four carries for 70 yards.

Nowell had four receptions for 107 yards to lead the Plainview receiving corp.

Webber had 64 yards on six catches, and Taylor finished with four receptions for 58 yards.