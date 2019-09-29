By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

The playoff drought is done for Dewey High School softball.

With a sweep earlier this week of Holland Hall, the Lady Doggers clinched their first postseason appearance since 2016.

The team’s lone senior Kelby Crawford is the only remaining athlete from the 2016 squad — also coached by Keck — which finished 22-15 and advanced five games deep into the postseason.

Dewey barely came up short in 2018 of earning a spot in the Big Dance.

But, this year’s Lady Doggers (17-14) have broken through — and they’re not in a bad position.

They’ve clinched third place in District 3A 8, which means they’ll play a No. 2 seed from another district in the first round of the playoffs.

“It’s exciting,” Keck said about moving into the postseason. “I think it will be a good experience for our kids.”

Dewey boasts a powerful offense, led by veterans Gabby Higbee and Tristan Hinkle, who are batting .636 and .525, respectively.

Higbee also has slammed five homers and stolen 41 bases.

Makenna Smith also had a good showing recently at the plate on her return to the clean-up spot, Keck said.

But, Keck also praised her team’s growth on defense.

“We have become more consistent,” Keck said. “We’re really shaping up in playing pretty solid defense.”

Some of the defensive stalwarts have been Higbee, Kaleena Downing, Savana Moll, Ali Ramos and Elaina Heath, Keck said.

Dewey still has one regular season test left when it travels Monday to Pryor.