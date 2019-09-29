The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Saturday that a 38-year-old Ardmore man died late Friday as a result of a crash on US Highway 77, about 4 miles south of Davis.

Trooper reports say Gregory S. Thurman died at the scene after sustaining massive injuries in the crash.

According to the report, Thurman was driving a 2007 Ford Fusion when the car left the roadway while he was attempting to navigate a curve. The car then entered a broadside, striking a fence and overturning, ejecting Thurman from the vehicle.

According to the report, seatbelts were not in use at the time of the crash. Further conditions of the crash are still being investigated.



