TUTTLE — Senior Triston Truelove had scoring dashes of 6, 21 and 36 yards Friday night, propelling top-ranked Tuttle to a 43-7 victory over Tecumseh in a District 4A-2 opener.

Tuttle led 28-0 at halftime and 35-0 in the third quarter before Tecumseh scored when senior Seth Haggard recovered a fumble in the end zone. Kevin Dodd booted the extra point.

Tecumseh was limited to 84 yards rushing on 33 attempts.

Tuttle, 4-0, was 14-0 in 2018 en route to the state championship.

Cole Battles of Tuttle threw a 57-yard scoring pass and ran 1 yard for another touchdown.

Tecumseh dropped to 2-2 overall.

The Savages will be home Friday for 7:30 district battle with Cushing as part of homecoming.

