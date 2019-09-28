SAND SPRINGS - The Shawnee Wolves opened district 6AII-2 play with a narrow 21-19 defeat to the Sand Springs Sandites Friday night at Memorial Stadium.

Shawnee (1-3, 0-1) will be on the road again next Friday at Ponca City and then returns for its homecoming game in two weeks against Tulsa Booker T. Washington. Sand Springs is 2-2 overall and 1-0 in district play.

Karsen Conaway finished with 189 passing yards and a pair of touchdown tosses. Jaylon Orange had 100 yards of total offense and a pair of touchdowns.

The Wolves made it interesting after a 12-yard touchdown pass from Conaway to Cyn’Cere Spencer with 2:30 remaining in the fourth period.

Shawnee then forced a punt and got the ball back at its 31-yard line with 41 seconds remaining.

The Wolves had one more chance after a 20-yard pass from Conaway to Scout Cawvey on a fourth-down play put the ball at the Sand Springs 42-yard line with nine seconds left.

Shawnee got pushed back to the other side of the 50-yard line after a penalty and then a last-gasp pass on the final play sailed out of bounds near the Sandite 20.

The Wolves had the ball in Sand Springs territory on all five of their second-half possessions. The Sandite defense, however, came up big and allowed just the one score.

Sand Springs got on the board first, courtesy of a 5-yard run from Jacob Snodgrass out of the wildcat formation at the 5:14 mark of the first quarter.

Shawnee answered on a 55-yard touchdown strike from Conaway to Orange. The extra point was no good, keeping the Sandites up 7-6 with 2:10 left in the first period.

Orange then lined up in the backfield and barreled in from nine yards out. The Wolves failed on the 2-point try though, resulting in a 12-7 advantage with 2:53 remaining in the second quarter.

Sand Springs took the lead back on the ensuing drive. Snodgrass again did the honors from the wildcat, this time from a yard out, with 31 seconds to play in the first half.

The Sandites extended to a 21-12 advantage on a 13-yard touchdown pass from Ty Pennington to Daren Hawkins with 2:30 left in the third period.

The Wolves had plenty of chances the rest of the way, but were only able to get the one touchdown late in the fourth, leaving them just a few points short of victory.