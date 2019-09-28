SEMINOLE — No head coach in Oklahoma high school history has more career wins than Mike Snyder.

With Seminole's 35-8 thumping of District 3A-3 opponent Roland Friday night, Snyder has 363 coaching victories and is tied for first place all-time with Bruce Hendrickson of Seiling.

“I'm honored to be in this situation,” Snyder said after the game. “Obviously, there's a lot of people who had a great impact, from my family to my high school coaches to Wayne Estes who hired me here, who was such a great influence on my life.

“It's a great honor to be able to do it at a place like Seminole because this is a special place. I've coached a lot of special kids with a lot of special assistant coaches. It's a moment that a lot of people have looked forward to and talked to me about it.”

The Chieftains wasted little time making sure their head coach would get his record-tying win on their home field. Seminole (3-1, 1-0) scored two touchdowns in the first quarter and three more in the second while keeping Roland (1-3, 0-1) scoreless for a 35-0 halftime lead.

“That first half was pretty special,” Snyder said. “We hit a good rhythm on both sides of the ball.”

The Rangers fumbled away their opening possession on the fourth play as Seminole's Jarrod Stewart pounced on the loose ball at the Roland 34. Five plays later, senior running back Cameron Gunville was in the end zone on a 2-yard run.

Roland, which brought just 23 players, went 71 yards on its next possession before giving the ball up on downs at the Seminole 9. The Chieftains needed just four plays to traverse the 91 yards ahead of them. Sophomore quarterback Brendan Rodriquez hit junior receiver Easton Wurtz with a completion that went for a 70-yard TD.

The second quarter featured Seminole touchdowns on three straight possessions. Gunville got his second score with a 7-yard run that put the home team up 21-0. Less than three minutes later, Rodriquez was across the goal line with a 14-yard scamper. Roughly four minutes after that, Gunville had his third TD of the night on an 18-yard run.

Seminole, which was celebrating homecoming, amassed 306 total yards in the first half (186 passing and 120 rushing) while limiting the visitors to 135 total yards.

The Chieftains' offense slowed considerably in the second half when the game's outcome was no longer in doubt. Seminole managed just one first down in the third quarter while Roland had none.

The Rangers scored their lone TD early in the fourth quarter as Colyn Tuck ran for a 2-yard score. The big play of the possession was a 58-yard completion from Jackson Kemp to Dakota Bush.

Rodriquez completed 12 of 17 passes for 202 yards with one TD and no interceptions. Kemp had four completions for the Rangers in 12 attempts with two interceptions. The passes were picked off by Seminole's Braxton Street and Hunter Wurtz on back-to-back fourth-quarter possessions.

Gunville led all rushers with 115 yards on 14 carries.

Midway through his 40th season as head coach, Snyder will try to get career win number 364 — the one that will put him alone at the top — next Friday. It will be a tough task, however, as the Chieftains go on the road to take on Class 3A No. 2 Lincoln Christian in Tulsa.