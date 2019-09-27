Prospects of downtown apartments in historic Bartlesville buildings and the progress of Cooper and Mill brewery were two items of discussion at a meeting of the Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority board meeting Wednesday.

Mike Jackson, architect and designer with UpstairsDowntown visited with board members for the second time following meetings with Bartlesville historic building owners about the prospects of turning vacant second stories into profitable apartments.

Jackson has met with several business and building owners about the apartment prospects who were interested in the position but had no idea as where to start the process.

“It’s complicated,” Jackson said.

“They need that jump start.”

The company whose motto is “Improving downtown, one story at a time” brought to the table real estate feasibility studies.

Jackson and Dan Carmody created the name and developed the UpstairsDowntown upper story redevelopment program in 2005 for an Illinois Main Street Conference. According to their web page, “Over the past 13 years, many communities across the nation have been inspired to redevelop their historic buildings one story at a time. “

They have presented their Upstairs Downtown Workshops in 16 states at a wide variety of local, state, and national gatherings.

The program focuses on building community capacity to revitalize its underutilized assets and helps stakeholders work together to create more robust downtowns by “putting the market forces to work building greater resiliency and strengthening local economies.”

The feasibility study outlined apartments for seven historic buildings in downtown Bartlesville including: 107 SE Frank Phillips Blvd., 110 SW Frank Phillips Blvd., 114 and 116 E. Second St., 117-119 SE Frank Phillips Blvd., 126-128 W. Second St. and 220 SE Frank Phillips Blvd.

Jackson explained that second stories could be revamped into one or two bedroom apartments, focusing on an open plan, tall ceilings, natural light and laundry facilities while still keeping the historic value and feel of the building.

“We need to retain as much historical value as possible to receive tax credits,” Jackson said.

“The real estate incentives for historic building investments are double in Oklahoma.”

Mark Simms, owner of Accent Pest Control, 220 SE Frank Phillips Blvd., said the report and the drawings were good but renovating the second story of his business into apartments is not on his priority list.

“It’s not something I just want to jump into. They made a good report. I’m not going to borrow $350,000 but if I could get a grant. There’s a lot to do up there,” Simms said.

In other board actions, members approved a resolution adopting and approving a development financing assistance agreement with Cooper and Mill Brewing Company.

John Kane with Cooper and Mill Brewing Co. updated members with the progression of its plans.

The company, to be located at 200 S. Dewey Ave., is set to open in late April. Several varieties of tap beer will be brewed on site and will be available at Bartlesville establishments where tap beer is served. There will also be an establishment where at least 150 people can enjoy cold beer, fuse ball, pool and television. Food will not be served at the brewing company but runners from downtown restaurants will be available for take-out orders at the facility, which will be open five days a week.

In other board actions, an environmental remediation and code compliance grant with Weeze’s Café Inc., 328 S. Dewey Ave., was approved.