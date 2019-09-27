Oklahoma is the only state that doesn’t require most or all children to wear seat belts when sitting in the backseat of a vehicle.

Supporters of stronger seat belt laws hope that after four years of trying to beef up Oklahoma’s child seat belt laws, next year will be the year Oklahoma’s Legislature gets on board.

Vehicle collisions are the No. 1 cause of death for Oklahoma children age 8 and older. In 2017, 16 Oklahoma children in that age range died, and 67 were injured in vehicle collisions, according to Oklahoma Highway Safety Office data.

Child safety advocates say the glaring statistic runs counter to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s goal to make Oklahoma a top 10 state.

“We want to be top 10 in Oklahoma, but we don’t want to be top 10 in the worst category,” Commissioner of Public Safety John Scully said at a news conference Thursday.

In Oklahoma, children ages 8 and older are not required by law to wear a seat belt in the backseat of a vehicle. All Oklahoma drivers and passengers in the front seats are required to wear seat belts.

Children up to 8 years of age are required to ride in a car seat or booster seat unless they hit a height requirement.

Freshman state Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City, introduced legislation last year to require all vehicle passengers to wear seat belts, but the bill was never heard in committee.

She plans on introducing a slightly modified version of the bill for the 2020 legislative session. There is bipartisan support for passing more stringent child seat belt laws in Oklahoma.

“Throughout the course of this past year, I’ve really taken this issue on as a top priority for us to become a top 10 state in something that is not embarrassing,” she said. “We need to prioritize the safety of our children, we need to prioritize the safety of our families.”

Former Oklahoma County Sheriff John Whetsel, who lost his wife and a child in a vehicle collision nearly 40 years ago, called it inexcusable that the Legislature has for years punted on legislation to implement stronger seat belt laws for children.

“I know what it’s like to lose a child in a car crash,” he said. “There should not be one more parent that has to goes through what I went through and what my family went through.”

Supporters of stronger seat belt laws are asking Oklahomans who care about the issue to call their legislators.

