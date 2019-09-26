Victor Ray Arneecher, age 61, passed away on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in Ardmore surrounded by his family. Graveside Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, McAlister Cemetery with Rev. Steve Wall officiating.

Victor was born in Claremore, Okla., on Dec. 23, 1957, to Joe Arneecher and Evelyn Louise (Canoe) Arneecher. Victor went to Whittaker Children’s Home in Pryor, Okla., and graduated from Whitesboro High School where he excelled in basketball. He went on to further his education and attended a school to become a disc jockey. Victor enlisted in the United States Army and served his country. After his discharge he moved to Muskogee. Victor met Carol McCurtain and they married in January of 1986 and moved to Ardmore in 1987. Victor took a job with Harris Electric for the next 12 years and his health forced him into an early retirement. He loved to support the Dallas Cowboys and the OU Sooners. He was all about his family and enjoyed being outdoors and listening to music with his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, three brothers; Bobby, Dennis, and Michael and one brother-in-law, Robert Deere.

Victor is survived by his mother, Evelyn Louise Robertson of Tahlequah, former wife, Carol Arneecher of Ardmore, daughter, Michelle Larsen and husband, Ray, son, Lance Arneecher, son, Benjamin Arneecher, Jr., daughter, Rachel Arneecher, and son, James Chance Arneecher and wife, Melena, all of Ardmore, nineteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Two brothers; Benny Arneecher, Sr. of Ardmore, and Terry Arneecher of Tahlequah, three sisters; Elizabeth Deere of Okmulgee, Cheryl Spencer of Tahlequah and Tonya Gann of Tahlequah.

Pallbearers will his sons; Lance Arneecher, Benjamin Arneecher, Jr., James Chance Arneecher, two grandsons; Kyle Arneecher, Daylin Arneecher and son-in-law, Ray Larsen.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be; Davynn Arneecher, Dejuan Miles and Lionel Jimenez.

Serving as flower girls will be; Alyssa Avila, Samantha Larsen, Peyton Sampson, Sarah Sampson, Melena Arneecher and Heaven Larsen.

Prayer services will be 6 until 8 p.m., Thursday evening, Sept. 26, 2019, at Griffin ~ Hillcrest Funeral Home.

Condolences may be left at griffinhillcrest.com.