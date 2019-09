Brett Wolfe's family is still looking for answers 13 years after he was found murdered in his Seminole, Okla., apartment. He was found on September 23, 2006 with his hands and feet bound. Brett was 25 years old. Media reports say he never met his son, who was born a few days before Brett's death.

Contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov with any information.